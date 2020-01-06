NC teen in critical condition after being shot in head through apartment wall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/CNN) — A North Carolina woman is in critical condition after being hit by a bullet fired from a nearby apartment.

“In the wrong place at the wrong time” typically doesn’t apply to resting at your home, in your bed.

This past weekend it did.

“She’s a 19-year-old girl laying on the bed relaxing, completely innocent in this whole thing, so very, very scary,” said Asheville Police Department Lt. Sean Aardema.

Aardema’s team was called to Hillcrest Apartments midday Saturday.

“We received a call it actually came in as an assist EMS call…[a] young woman suffering from some sort of head injury,” he said.

It was no small injury.

The young woman was struck in the head by a bullet.

“Also pretty quickly determined that that bullet had traveled into her bedroom from an adjacent apartment, the apartment next-door,” said Aardema.

EMTs rushed the teen to Mission Hospital.

“Miraculously, she was alert and talking when she left Hillcrest apartments [and] in the hospital,” Aardema said.

The teen is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have already brought in several people in for questioning.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a firearm, it’s a deadly weapon and the projectiles coming out of a firearm have the ability to travel through walls,” said Aardema.

He said it doesn’t appear the victim was targeted but they can’t confirm that until the investigation is complete.

