NC teen in need of kidney transplant — and his mother could be the perfect match

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern teen is reaching out to the community to be a part of his health journey. His name is Evan McGuire and he is now in need of a life-saving kidney transplant.

Evan McGuire is a 13-year-old who was born with chronic kidney disease, however now he is in need of a transplant for the very first time.

Pills and treatments are now an everyday occurrence for Evan.

“It’s quite shocking to know that eventually, you’re going to have as a 13-year-old kid you’re going to have surgery,” said Evan.

McGuire, along with his parents Stephanie and Tim, are looking for that perfect match. Now, it seems to be closer than ever.

“We are trying to move forward with finding a living donor, thankfully we do, my wife Stephanie, and so we are going through that process right now,” said Tim, Evan’s father.

“The process for a living donor is a lengthy one. It’s much more of a marathon than a race,” said Stephanie, Evan’s Mother.

His parents also noting that this will be the first of multiple. Saying, it’s not a one-and-done type of process.

“Kidney transplants aren’t a one-time deal, so he, in his lifetime, might have multiple, two or three,” said his mother.

The New Bern community is also working together to support Evan in any way he needs. The first stop? A home run derby event is being put on through the community with help from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

“It feels amazing to have a whole entire, pretty much an entire, community come together for one person,” said Evan.

“They’ve raised approximately $135 million to help thousands of kids just like Evan, and adults,” said his father.

Evan’s father Tim mentions others including a local girl by the name of Jazlyn McRavin who is in the same boat but unfortunately does not yet have a donor in sight.

Overall, the family notes that this journey will be a long one, but one that they will grow from.

“Evan is a smart, healthy kid and in the end, this is just part of his journey, he will thrive,” said his mother Stephanie.

“Everybody who’s helped out is, I’d say, somewhat of a superhero and for a person who is going to give me a kidney transplant, hopefully, my mom is going to be my superhero,” said Evan.

To support Evan’s lifelong journey, click here.

You can also click here to support Jazlyn’s journey as well.