HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and juvenile were apprehended on Wednesday after crashing a stolen taxi during a chase with police, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At about 6:33 a.m., a taxi cab driver called High Point police and said he was robbed by two males he had driven to the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue.

The driver said the suspects had a weapon and stole his taxi. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle, and there was a short chase.

The suspects crashed the taxi at the intersection of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.

The suspect who was driving, 19-year-old Malachi Wharton, ran away from the scene and was arrested.

A juvenile was also charged and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Greensboro.