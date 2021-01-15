NC teen missing a month has contacts in Orange, Chatham counties; reward offered

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are offering a reward for a North Carolina teen girl that has been missing for more than a month, according to Chatham County officials.

Emealia “Emma” Rose Marie Staley, 17, was last seen on Dec. 12 around 8 p.m. in the Gray Fox Lane area of Staley in Randolph County.

“After weeks without any apparent sightings or contact with friends and family, authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about Emma’s status,” the news release said.

Staley may have connections in Chatham and Orange counties, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to Staley.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are particularly worrisome,” Lt. Sara Pack, spokeswoman for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, said in the news release.

A Silver Alert has already been issued for Staley.

“It’s critical that we locate Emma soon and return her to safety,” Pack said. ” We are asking community members to use all available networks to spread the word and share her picture. We can all do our part to help bring Emma home.”

Anyone with information regarding Staley’s location or disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698.

Residents may also reach out via the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-CRIME or 336-672-7463.