NC teen out of jail after making false mass violence threats against several schools, officials say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen accused of making threats toward multiple Guilford County schools was released from jail.

Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, is charged with false report of mass violence on educational property.

On the evening of Sept. 20, High Point police were “inundated” with tips regarding a threat posted on social media.

The threat included pictures of firearms and a list of Guilford County Schools.

Detectives began investigating these threats and warrants were issued for Williams, officials said.

Police searched Williams’ residence and no firearms were found in the home. They believe that the photo of a gun used in the threatening message was taken off the internet.

Per Williams’ indictment, he is accused of making multiple social media posts with photographs of firearms indicating a potential report of mass violence to occurs at multiple high schools to include Andrews High School, Southern Guilford High School, Southwest Guilford High School, Northeast Guilford High School.

According to High Point police, Williams admitted to making the threat on social media when interviewed.

High Point police say that this was not a result of gang violence, but of “personality conflicts” between Williams and other unidentified students.

He initially received a $250,000 secured bond.

In court on Friday, a judge allowed Williams to be released into the custody of his mother.

Williams is also required to disable all of his social media accounts as part of the terms of his release.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 29.