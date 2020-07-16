NC teen receives money, new equipment from community after lawn tools stolen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Trenton Flood is getting back on his feet after a thief stole tools he uses for his lawn care business.

“I started walking around the neighborhood and this is my first year with the truck going around Charlotte,” Flood said.

Flood, a graduate of Vance High School, is working to grow his business and put himself through CPCC to become a general contractor.

The young entrepreneur put money back in his business to buy equipment.

Last week, he walked outside to find some of that equipment was missing. Surveillance video captured the crook in the act.

“I looked on the camera and saw someone had taken it and I was devastated,” Flood explained.

The teen filed a police report but without a good look at the suspect, the chances of finding the thief or his tools were slim. So, he turned to social media. He shared his struggle and started a GoFundMe account to raise $700 dollars to replace the weed eater and backpack blower that were taken.

It was a post Charles Robinson with the Hidden Valley Neighborhood Association saw and decided to do something about it.

“We want to stand behind kids who are doing the right thing,” Robinson said. Robinson took Flood to Lowe’s to purchase a new weed eater. Someone let Flood borrow a blower until he could get a new one. Neighbors eventually donated a little more than $700 to the fund.

“If we can encourage kids to work. It’s good to see young men wanting to work so we have to support them as a community,” Robinson said.

“A lot of people told me to keep my head up and that better things were coming,” recalled Flood.

It’s a random and generous act of kindness Flood will never forget.