CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A teenager was sexually assaulted in a Harris Teeter parking lot on Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at the Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive off Idlewild Road in Charlotte.

Officers responded to Novant Mint Hill hospital in reference to the assault and kidnapping report.

In conversation with the victim, she explained to police she was physically forced into the suspect’s car against her will. Once in the car, she said she was sexually assaulted.

However, police do not have a suspect at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.