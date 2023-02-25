WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Friday night altercation that ended in gunfire.

At around 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 900 block of Waughtown Street.

At the scene, police discovered a 19-year-old victim lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business on the 2100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

Investigators say that the teen victim was in a physical altercation with Keewannie Lamont Blackburn, 49, of Winston-Salem. During the altercation, another man who was with the teen victim also struck Blackburn.

After the altercation concluded, Blackburn retrieved a handgun and began walking toward the victim, according to investigators. The victim then tried to run away as Blackburn fired several rounds at him, eventually striking the victim in the upper arm.

The victim then made his way across the street to the parking lot where responding officers located him.

Police say that they found four spent handgun casings at the scene.

Blackburn was found by patrol officers walking away from the scene and was detained by them before being taken to a local hospital for injuries to his head and face as a result of the altercation that preceded the alleged shooting.

The teen victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both his and Blackburn’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

The WSPD’s Gun Crime Reduction Unit and the Forsyth County On-Call District Attorney have authorized the following charges for Blackburn:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Possession of methamphetamine

Blackburn currently remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. Police say that he will be served with a warrant for his arrest once he is released from medical care.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.