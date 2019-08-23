NC teen, store clerk charged after 2 injured in DWI crash, officials say

NC SBI image of the vehicle involved in the crash that authorities say Tucker Oliver was driving.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a teenager and a store clerk have been charged after a crash in Camden County Saturday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a Facebook post, 17-year-old Tucker Oliver was driving under the influence and speeding when he lost control, causing the vehicle to flip numerous times.

SBI said in the post on Thursday that two passengers who were in the vehicle are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

SBI’s Alcohol Law Enforcement found in an investigation Oliver bought alcohol from a store called Olivet Lakes Mart in Elizabeth City.

A store clerk, Robin Turner, was charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21.

Oliver is facing a DWI charge, according to the North Carolina District and Superior Court website.