NC teen traveling 100+ mph on motorcycle dies in head-on crash, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen died in a crash in Winston-Salem Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Hughes, 19, was traveling southwest on a motorcycle on Gumtree Road.

A Chevrolet Suburban driven by a Winston-Salem man was going south on Ivy Yokeley Road.

The Chevrolet was pulling a landscape trailer and made a left turn on to Gumtree Road from Ivy Yokeley Road.

The motorcycle went left of center to try to avoid the Suburban, and the two vehicles collided head on.

The motorcycle was estimated to be going over 100 mph.

Hughes died in the crash. The other driver was uninjured.

More headlines from CBS17.com: