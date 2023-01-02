ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen will resume Monday in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Brammer was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington. The search had to pause Sunday night into Monday morning due to the fog, which the sheriff’s office says is interfering with their efforts.

His family has taken to social media asking the community to help find Cody, 17 years old and last scene in a gray shirt and pajama pants.

The sheriff’s office has no reason to believe Cody would have gotten into a vehicle, so they have search grids set up around Darrell Davis Road up Union Ridge Road. They describe Cody as “special needs” which is driving the urgency in the search efforts.

Officials are hoping to pick up the search around eight a.m. when the foggy conditions should have fully subsided.

If you see Cody Brammer, call 911 or the sheriff’s office as soon as possible.