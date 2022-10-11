GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville teenager has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge in an assault that happened Sunday.

Koi’Leon Foreman, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and is facing the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Larceny from the person

Foreman was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and was being held under a $1 million bond.

Deputies responded on Sunday at 5:33 p.m. to a report of an assault at the Country Fare Store on Barrus Construction Road in Greenville. They found Brandon Sharpe, 21, of Greenville, in the parking lot with serious injuries. EMS transported him to ECU Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call their Major Crimes Unit at (252) 902-2702. You can also call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or go online at www.crimestopper.org.