HARMONY, N.C. (WJZY) — Two Iredell County teens were charged with lighting an unoccupied residence on fire last month.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tomlinson Avenue in Harmony on April 19 to assist the Harmony Fire Department and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office with a suspicious house fire.

The unoccupied residence was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies and firefighters arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The home was vacant at the time and had no power.

The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious and most likely arson by the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two suspects were identified as Michael Andrew King, and Hayden Lamar Poore, both 19, of Harmony.

Evidence allegedly demonstrates both King and Poore had broken into the residence on April 18 and again in the early morning hours of April 19, when the fire was set. Both suspects were interviewed and gave statements about their involvement.

Both suspects were arrested on April 28, for misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering and felony burning of an uninhabited residence.

King received a $10,000 secured bond, and Poore received an $8,000 secured bond.