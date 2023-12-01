CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The family of a teen girl who has accused an American Airlines flight attendant of hiding a camera in a bathroom stall to record her has formally filed a lawsuit, according to records obtained Friday.

The lawsuit states the 14-year-old girl, who is from Mecklenburg County, observed a camera while using the airplane’s bathroom and that American Airlines was not judicious in collecting related evidence, which allowed for evidence to be destroyed.

“These events have left our daughter — and entire family — shocked and profoundly disturbed,” the family wrote in a statement.

The lawsuit states the family was together on the airplane on September 2, 2023, traveling to see a sibling, who attends school in Boston, and that the incident occurred mid-flight.

It states that the accused flight attendant told the teen girl to use the first-class bathroom instead of the economy bathroom. The flight attendant then told the girl he needed to go into the bathroom first, according to the lawsuit.

While in the bathroom, the girl stated she noticed red tape with a hidden iPhone camera underneath it with ‘Broken Toilet’ written on the tape.

American Airlines released the following new statement on Friday:

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities. The individual was immediately withheld from service and hasn’t worked since.”

