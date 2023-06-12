MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (WJZY) — Two teens, chased by Mooresville Police for speeding and suspected drunk driving, died when they crashed their pick-up truck during the pursuit.

The crash happened at 10:52 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, near Back Creek Church Road.

Austin Ryan Davis, 18, and Aiden Daniel Humphries, 16, both of Huntersville, were identified as the deceased victims, the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Police said the chase reached speeds as high as 110 miles an hour and went from the city limits of Mooresville in Iredell County into another county, Rowan, and was about six miles total.

Most of the chase was on N.C. Highway 801, a rural, narrow road.

Friends and family are now living with loss.

“It’s a tough decision to have to make,” said Walter Bowers, an attorney and former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer.

Bowers has had to make that call in the past: to chase or not to chase.

“It is often tough to ‘Monday-morning quarterback’ because you weren’t there,” said Bowers.

Mooresville Police say the teens were inside city limits when they clocked them on Oakridge Farm Highway going 75 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Officers tried to pull over the pick-up truck but say the teens didn’t stop, and that’s how the chase began around 10:30 p.m.

“Some people may see it as, ‘Hey, they were just speeding,’” Bowers explained. “Others may see it and say, ‘These guys were going at a speed that was dangerous to other people that were on the road.'”

Police say speeding wasn’t the only danger, as they suspect the driver was drunk.

Three main powerlines had come down during the crash. Authorities said firefighters couldn’t approach the vehicle until Duke Energy crews arrived to cut the power off.

Both Davis and Humphries were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

“An officer has to look at it and say, ‘Even though I can, should I in this particular case?’ Because what happens, you know, at the end of the day, it’s on you,” Bowers said.

Mooresville Police say no officers are on administrative duty related to the incident and must QCN file a Freedom of Information request to get their pursuit policy.

The crash scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m. Friday. The N.C. State Highway Patrol continues to investigate and has requested assistance from ALE.