RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Travelers are returning after the pandemic caused many to delay and cancel travel plans.

AAA expects “54.6 million Americans” to travel at least 50 miles for this Thanksgiving holiday, and North Carolina is expected to the busiest it has been since 2019.

AAA experts said that more than 1.5 million North Carolinians are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday.

Officials shared that is an increase of 12,000 travelers in NC over last year and almost 193,000 more than in 2020.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

And AAA says the majority of travelers, nationally, are planning to road trip for Thanksgiving: “89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.”

The increase in travelers’ choice to hit the roads is also up for North Carolina with 1.4 million expected to drive, according to AAA.

Although gas prices have been up, those higher prices are not impacting most people’s holiday travel plans.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

And no matter how you decide to travel for this Thanksgiving, AAA experts said to leave early.

For drivers, you should expect “heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening,” AAA said.

And if you’re flying, AAA said to make sure to check-in early and plan to get to the airport 2-3 hours before your flight.