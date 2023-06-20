GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A business in downtown Greensboro is permanently shutting its doors after years of financial difficulty.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of Triad Stage announced in a press release that Triad Stage would be closing after 20 seasons and over 140 mainstage productions.

Back in March of this year, the Board of Trustees announced that the current theater season was suspended as they explored “the best possible outcomes” for the theater.

“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable. The Board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization,” said Board Co-Chair Sarah Saint.

Triad Stage has been an effort that has spanned over 25 years, beginning with “the aspiration to bring live, professional theater to a rejuvenated downtown Greensboro.”

Board member Margaret Arbuckle expressed gratitude to the Greensboro community that embraced their vision and supported Triad Stage financially over the years.

Going forward, the ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival’s 2023 season, and the Board is working on resolving existing liabilities.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly about outstanding ticket credits in the coming weeks.

“It is the organization’s intention and expectation to satisfy liabilities to ticket holders and other creditors in full,” the release reads.

“We are devastated by this outcome. Triad Stage has been key to revitalizing downtown Greensboro and an artistic refuge for writers, performers, and theatergoers. For 20 years this organization entertained audiences, premiered new work, and introduced schoolchildren to the experience of live theater. We should never lose sight of the good work that has been done here, and we will deeply miss our role in Greensboro’s arts community,” said co-chair Cassandra Williams.

According to the release, Triad Stage is “the latest” in several regional theaters that could not sustain “post-pandemic operations,” including theaters in Atlanta, San Diego and Charlotte.

Triad Stage’s financial “stresses” began before the pandemic, but the long closure prompted significant changes to how the theater operated in order to address the “longstanding deficit.”

They were ambitious in plans to reopen and created a budget for their 20th season based on “conservative” revenue assumptions, but fell short of those goals.

Downsizing in staff and increased costs of production exacerbated the revenue shortfalls, according to the board.

“After we took stock of the first two productions, the prospect of launching the final show of the current season, and the commitments necessary to begin the next one, we concluded that the barriers were insurmountable,” Board Co-Chair Deborah Hayes said.

“I know that I speak for the entire Board and for the organization as a whole when I say that Triad Stage is grateful to our patrons and donors, to the artists and artisans whose work we were privileged to share with this community, and to an amazing staff that consistently made it all happen,” Saint added.