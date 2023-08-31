RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An internationally known gaming firm has been hired by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission to help get legalized sports betting off to a steady start.

“Gaming Laboratories International, a leader in testing and certification in the gaming industry, will assist with sports betting regulation in North Carolina,” the commission announced Thursday afternoon.

In the past year, GLI has assisted Massachusetts, Vermont, and Kentucky, in starting sports betting in those states.

The firm was hired in August to begin its work in consulting N.C.’s lottery commission in the process leading up to the launch date of sports betting.

According to the lottery commission, the newly signed Sports Wagering and Horse Racing Wagering law gives the commission up to a year − June 14, 2024 − to prepare for wagering. The commission, however, said its goal is to get the necessary infrastructure and technology up and running as soon as possible.

For more updates on sports betting and horse racing wagering coming to the state, you can keep an eye out for updates on the commission’s sports betting page.