CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding the driver who struck and killed a toddler on state Route 73 in Cabarrus County.

NCSHP said Tuesday that the 2-year-old ran into the eastbound lanes of the road at Fitzerald Street NW just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 12 and was fatally struck by a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

After hitting the child, whose name was not released, the driver fled the scene, continuing east on Route 73, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSHP office in the county at 704-786-2197 or the Troop E Communications Center at 704-855-1047.