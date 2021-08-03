NC toddler with brain tumor to get treatment after family fights through insurance ‘red tape’

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After much persistence and fighting for her daughter’s life, Heather Gilmer says 2-year-old Henleigh Gilmer will be getting the much-needed life-saving proton radiation therapy she needs.

The Gilmers will be headed to Atlanta on Thursday afternoon to speak with doctors at Emory hospital.

Heather Gilmer has been working with Anthony Werner, CEO of Patient Advocate International Incorporated, trying to work with hospitals between North Carolina and Atlanta to get Henleigh her treatment.

Late last week, the Gilmers got a call from Werner that Emory will perform the radiation to save Henleigh.

This is Henleigh’s second relapse with medulloblastoma, and Heather said the tumor has been growing. The call came just in time to save Henleigh’s life.

“Don’t be afraid to fight. You’re your child’s best advocate, and that’s what everybody kept telling me, advocate for your child, and that’s what I did and, I don’t like to push buttons and ruffle tail feathers, but it was necessary at this time to make things happen just to save her life,” Gilmer said.

Heather plans to sponsor another family in need while donating to Patient Advocate International Incorporated to keep resources like Werner’s running.

