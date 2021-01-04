NC tops 100k people receiving COVID-19 vaccination, but lags behind national average

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has administered about a quarter of the COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to the state so far, according to a Monday statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows 395,100 COVID-19 vaccine first doses have been distributed to the state and 101,351 of those doses have been administered, which is about 25.7 percent of those doses.

Nationally, about 29.6 percent of doses distributed have been administered.

“This is the front lines that’s working on both of these issues. And, it does take resources, both staff resources and time resources to be able to provide all of those vaccinations,” said Tatyana Kelly, vice president of planning, strategy and member services at the North Carolina Healthcare Association, which represents hospitals across the state.

The state began Phase 1A of distributing the vaccine last month shortly after federal approval. That includes vaccinating health care employees working with patients battling COVID-19 as well as residents in long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B can begin this week with the first group, people 75 and older, allowed to get the vaccine. However, it will vary from county to county for when residents can actually sign up to get it, since many counties are still trying to complete Phase 1A, including Wake County.

“There’s a couple of limiting factors. One, the amount of time that it takes. Two, that we’re tasking the same workforce that’s treating COVID patients also with a vaccination rollout,” said Kelly. “It is a logistical challenge to vaccinate a huge number of people.”

Kelly said hospitals are staggering when their employees receive the vaccine in the event they experience any side effects that would cause them to miss work. At the same time, she pointed out the hospitals are trying to manage the vaccination program while dealing with record numbers of patients battling COVID-19.

On Monday, the state reported a new high of 3,635 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It is definitely something that is not going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen in a week. It’s going to take time and patience and more vaccine,” she said. “There’s not a quick-and-easy, snap-your-fingers fix to this.”

She said a lag in vaccination data being reported could also be impacting the numbers. Federal officials with Operation Warp Speed have also said in recent days they’ve been operating on a 72-to-96-hour lag.

In response to questions about the rollout from CBS 17, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Amy Ellis wrote in an email, “To increase the pace of vaccinations, DHHS sent a letter to all hospitals and local health departments alerting them that future vaccine allocations will be modified based on the number of vaccines administered that they have reported to the state. DHHS is also working on enrolling more providers. Finally, there are anecdotal reports of people who have declined to receive the vaccine when their turn comes up.”

During an interview Monday on CBS This Morning U.S. Surgeon Gen. Jerome Adams acknowledged the slower-than-expected pace of the vaccination rollout, but also raised concerns about how some states are performing compared to others.

“Other states haven’t even used 25 percent of their vaccine that’s on the ground. So, what we’re doing in a concrete manner is we are looking jurisdiction by jurisdiction from a federal perspective and we’re going to start moving those doses around so they can be properly utilized,” he said.

Adams also said he anticipates the number of vaccinations will “increase substantially.” The CDC says as of Monday, 15.4 million doses have been distributed, with about 4.5 million people receiving their first dose.

In a handful of states, including Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota and Connecticut, they’ve administered more than half of the doses distributed to them, according to the CDC.

“We have 15 to 20 million doses available, and we should be hopeful about that while acknowledging that we’ve got to do better,” Adams said.