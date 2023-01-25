BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – Boone has become the latest North Carolina town to pass a discrimination ordinance protecting people based on his or her LGBT affiliation and natural hairstyles.

The Boone Town Council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that protects its residents from discrimination based on race, natural hair/hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age and disability.

The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing an ordinance.

“The nondiscrimination ordinance passed in Boone is an important step in dismantling discriminatory practices that target LGBTQ+ folks and people of color,” Kendra R. Johnson, the Executive Director of Equality NC, said. “Moving forward, we hope to see more towns adopt LGBTQ+ inclusive and racially inclusive non-discrimination language in a continued shift towards equality.”

The ordinance protects people’s employment and housing.

“Over the past few years communities across North Carolina have embraced LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections and protections for discrimination based on natural hairstyle,” Allison Scott said, the Director of Impact & Innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality. “These include urban and rural communities, large and small municipalities, and local governments from every region of the state.”