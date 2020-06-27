NC town won’t permit protests at county courthouse

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No permits to protest at the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham will be granted “for the foreseeable future,” according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said any groups attempting to protest without a permit will be subject to arrest.

The sheriff’s office went on to explain that, despite disseminating the information on its Facebook page, the permitting process is handled by the town of Graham.

“We are assisting the city of Graham, NC by providing them our social media platforms to help get the word out of their decision, so the public may be so informed,” the follow-up post said.

The matter has not been addressed on the Graham Police Department’s Facebook page.

More headlines from CBS17.com: