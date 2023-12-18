Faison Fire Department photo

FAISON, N.C. (WNCN) — One fire department was busy Sunday night into Monday with water rescues from four flooded vehicles.

In Duplin County, the Faison Fire Department was sent to four water rescues amid heavy flooding — with up to 8 inches of rain in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Two water rescues took place along U.S. 117 between Warsaw and Magnolia, law enforcement said. Faison is partially in Sampson County, just off I-40 about 12 miles south of Goldsboro.

Faison Fire Department photo

“Crews walked over a mile in waist-deep water to the patient,” Faison Fire Department officials said about a driver who was rescued.

There was also at least one water rescue on N.C. 50. A driver was also stranded in the water on Sam Miller Road, where a water rescue took place.

Faison Fire Department photo

Monday morning, fire officials reported Friendship Church Road at Bear Swamp was covered with water “and the swamp is rising.”

The water rescues happened over a 16-hour period, fire officials said.

Friendship Church Road at Bear Swamp still flooding Monday. Faison Fire Department photo

Water was also across Robert Hargrove Road at Albritton Road, making them impassable.