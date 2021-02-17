NC town’s police push for gun safety after young mom of 5 accidentally shot, killed by son

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — A mother in Cornelius was accidentally shot and killed by her juvenile child, according to police.

Cornelius police were called to the family’s apartment on Meridian Street Monday evening.

Investigators found 25-year-old Gabriel Alexis Henderson, a mother of five, dead in her bedroom.

Another child was also suffering a gunshot wound, but is expected to recover.

Police said the mother and four of her children were in a back bedroom when one of the children found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the mother’s purse.

“We know that children are going to look at a gun and not be able to tell if it’s real or safe,” said Capt. Jennifer Thompson with the Cornelius Police Department. “That’s why we talk about how important it is to be a good gun owner.”

Thompson says gun owners in Cornelius can reach out to the police department to obtain a gun lock.

“Patrol officers can come by and show you how to use the gun lock and be a good, safe gun owner,” Thompson said.

Police said the five children are staying with family members nearby.

“All of the kids will definitely need some help in the future,” said Thompson.