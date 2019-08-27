1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump announces Sept. 9 rally in Fayetteville Gas leak near Clayton closes key road, 1 store evacuated
Live Now
Fatal wreck shuts down I-40 east in Raleigh

NC traffic backed up for miles on I-77 after power lines fall

North Carolina news

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

WBTV Sky 3 photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of southbound I-77 was closed in north Charlotte Tuesday after utility lines fell across the interstate.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Hambright Road overpass, just south of the I-485 interchange near mile marker 19.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to remove the lines from the roadway.

Construction crews were already at the scene doing roadwork. There is no word what may have brought the lines down or if any injuries were reported.

The interstate reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WBTV Sky 3 photo

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss