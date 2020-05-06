NC transportation agency overspent by $740 million, audit finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – An audit says the North Carolina Department of Transportation needs to improve monitoring of its spending after determining it spent $740 million beyond what it planned to last year.

The performance review released on Tuesday by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office says the overspending happened because DOT cost estimates were based on past spending levels, not on specific projects and operations.

The performance audit also found the Chief Engineer’s Office failed to closely monitor the spending of the department’s 14 regional offices.

The General Assembly ordered the audit.

It reflects recent fiscal troubles for DOT that have been made worse as revenues dwindle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

