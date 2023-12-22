FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 is a nightmare for some people when it comes to holiday travel. Millions of people are expected to use the busy interstate between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

CBS 17 met Donna Jean Ciuffreda at a Cumberland County I-95 rest area. She was heading south to Charleston, South Carolina from Washington D.C. on Friday morning.

“It was a little bit congested,” Ciuffreda said about I-95.

Congestion and crashes have become more frequent on I-95 since road construction started between Benson and Lumberton to expand it to eight lanes.

“Once it’s ever finished, I feel like it’s been going on for a long time. But whenever, it’s going to be a nice place to be able to travel,” Linda Davis, another driver said.

AAA estimates that 3.5 million people in North Carolina will travel between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and many of those people will hit the roads.

“So far this year we’ve had 1,527 people killed on our roads this year and that’s really unacceptable,” Mark Ezzell, Director of North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program said.

Ezzell urges people to buckle up and slow down.

“Speed is a major factor in the crashes that we see across the state this year,” Ezzell said.

Ciuffreda encourages other drivers to pack some patience along with some of your favorite Christmas tunes.

“I’m listening to Christmas music. I’m singing in the car. I’m just loving it,” she said.

AAA said the best time for road travel would be before noon or after 7 p.m. any given day through the Christmas holiday.