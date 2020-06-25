NC travelers heading to NY, NJ, Connecticut told to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID cases in North Carolina is so high, it is now part of a list of states that have to quarantine when visiting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The visitor quarantine is part of an agreement between the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to control the spread of the virus in the Tri-State area.

They’re requiring travelers from states with a surge in cases to self-quarantine for 14-days when they arrive.

“I mean, I guess it’s a good thing because you don’t want people to get sick because it’s deadly,”

said Makinzie Jones, of Jacksonville.

Some people at RDU tell CBS 17 they’ve had enough with all of the rules and restrictions.

“I think it’s just another thing to tack on that I don’t care for,” said Angie Scott. “I just had my daughter come from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and I heard you were supposed to go into quarantine from there, but I didn’t make her.”

Karen Rodman doesn’t support the travel quarantine either. She added, “my son lives in Texas and we couldn’t see him for his birthday because they have a stay-in-place 14-day quarantine there. All of this has been an extreme, extreme hardship on many, many people.”

Gov. Roy Cooper echoed a similar message. He said, “I don’t agree with that decision of states in the Northeast. I think it’s going to cause problems for families and for businesses. But I think it also tells us that all of us need to be more careful about washing, keeping six feet of social distancing and masking.”

Enforcement and fines vary depending on the state.