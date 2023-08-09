RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Treasurer’s Office is helping a state agency retrieve thousands of dollars in missing funds.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check for more than $21,000 to the Office of the Commissioner of Banks at Wednesday’s banking commission meeting.

That money was discovered through the state treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, which safeguards unclaimed money until the owners are able to claim it.

Folwell tells CBS 17 his office is checking on funds from other agencies as well.

“It’s a culture of watching the pennies and paperclips and even though it’s only $21,000, that’s still a lot of pennies,” Folwell said.

Folwell said the missing funds came from a variety of sources. State officials tell CBS 17 there is more than $1 billion in unclaimed property.