NC trio charged after 11 animals left with no food, 3 starve to death

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged multiple people with animal cruelty.

Melba Turner Jones, 49, of New Bern, was charged with felony kill an animal by starvation.

According to officials, Jones had three cats that she failed to provide appropriate food and water causing their deaths.

Justin Broome, 27, of New Bern, was charged with cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals.

Broome left four pitbull terriers on his property with no access to food, water, or shelter, officials said.

Jebadia Jon Batchlor, 25, of New Bern, was charged with cruelty to animals after four dogs were found underweight.

Officials said that Batchlor failed to provide appropriate food and water for a German Shepard, pitbull, Pomeranian and terrier causing the animals to be underweight.

“There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County,” said Sheriff Chip Hughes. We are aggressively going after folks like these individuals that think it’s ok to mistreat, abuse, and not care for their animals.”

