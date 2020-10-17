NC trio face attempted murder charges after shots fired at officer, FBI agent

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots and additional information regarding the Friday shooting involving a Greenville Police Department detective and an FBI agent.

According to police, on Friday shortly before 5 p.m., a Greenville police detective was conducting an investigation with an FBI agent in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road when they were fired upon by people in a passing car.

Three adults and three juveniles were inside of the vehicle. Police also found a handgun inside of the vehicle.

The three juveniles were sent to the juvenile justice system for charges.

The three adults have been arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder and two counts each of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Each was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $3,500,000 secured bond.

Police said the adults who were charged were identified as:

· Theodore Devon Dunn, 19, Greenville

· Willard Lee Acklin, Jr., 20, Greenville

· Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 20, Greenville

More headlines from CBS17.com: