NC trio stole from Lowe’s stores spanning a 6-year period, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people were arrested and charged after stealing from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Mooresville.

An off-duty Iredell County deputy was at the store on River Highway on April 25 when he saw an employee attempting the stop a man who was pushing a cart with electrical wire and other items into the parking lot.

The employee told the deputy that the man did not pay for the items, so the deputy intervened and assisted in stopping the man.

The stolen inventory was recovered without incident and returned to the store.

The off-duty deputy recorded information from the man’s vehicle before he fled the scene.

The Lowe’s Loss Prevention and Regional Asset Protection Teams told the deputy they were investigating numerous thefts involving the same suspect.

The thief was identified as Kody Ryan Wells of Denver, North Carolina. In addition, Ryan Wade Yoder, from Mooresville, was identified as an accomplice.

Deputies opened up an investigation and found out that Wells and Yoder had committed numerous larcenies from several Lowe’s stores spanning a six-year period. The vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, was used in the thefts belonged to Jessica Nicole Hawkins, from Mooresville.

A deputy attempted to make contact with Hawkins and Yoder at their home and observed numerous items consistent with the reported stolen property from Lowes, stored throughout their yard of the residence.

Based on the investigation, detectives received search warrants for homes on Mayhew Park Lane in Mooresville.

Officers recovered more than $8,000 worth of stolen property that belonged to Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Arrest warrants were obtained Wells, Yoder and Hawkins, and all three were arrested in Mecklenburg County on May 7.

Wells and Yoder were taken to jail with a $5,000 unsecured bond. Hawkins was issued a $1,000 unsecure bond for the crimes of conspiracy to commit felony larceny as well as aiding and abetting felony larceny.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: