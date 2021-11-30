NC triple murder suspect was out on bond after robbing disabled people, deputy says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The spokesperson for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday’s triple murder is only the second one he’s seen in his 17 years in law enforcement.

Major Damien McLean said Dekota Locklear, 23, turned himself in the evening of the shooting and was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon in a vehicle to incite fear, and for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Locklear was out of jail on bond for a previous offense, according to McLean. Locklear previously faced charges related to violence against two people with disabilities.

McLean said the previous incident involved robbing two people, one who was in a wheelchair, and another who was bedridden.

The triple murder occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Randy Street. It was originally reported as a double murder when two people were found dead at the scene, but a third victim who was shot in the arm was later found nearby.

McLean said Locklear knew at least one of the victims from Friday’s shooting. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Ryan F. Locklear, of Pembroke, 20-year-old Treyvon Mitchell, of Lumberton, and Da’Vern Inman, 20, of Orrum.

“These boys were young,” said Shelia Price, the executive director for Shatter the Silence. “These guys hadn’t even lived.”

Price has spent years cataloging the missing and murdered in Robeson County — inspired by the unsolved murder of her own daughter, Rhonda Jones, more than four years ago.

“I don’t blame the sheriff or the chief of police, because they do their job catching and arresting them,” Price said. “After that, it is up to the court system.”

Price said it’s the court system that’s not doing its job.

McLean said repeat offenders getting out of jail on bond has been an issue.

“You have the bail bondsmen who have the ability to accept a certain amount of money. They are allowed to make payments to get out, so people are easily making bond,” McLean said.

Price said she’s tired of the violence in Robeson County.

“There’s a murder here at least every week,” she said.

There have been more than 25 shootings in Robeson County so far this year.

Price said her own daughter-in-law was even shot at while taking her grandmother to a doctor’s appointment Monday.

“This car pulled out in front of her and shot at her car five times,” Price said. “This has to stop.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies got the call around 10:15 a.m. McLean said that based on an initial call, this appeared to be a road rage shooting. No other details have been provided.