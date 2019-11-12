NC Trooper: 6-year-old, not properly restrained, died after father wrecked pickup

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – A 6-year-old girl died in a crash after her father drove his pickup truck off the road, according to the highway patrol.

The girl was not properly restrained, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Sergeant Sherwood Brent. Daniel Miranda, the driver, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle as a result of the crash.

Miranda was driving his pickup on Highway 301 just south of Lumberton when he ran off the right side of the road, according to Sgt. Brent. The truck re-entered the road, then ran off the left side and struck a ditch, according to the report.

The truck overturned, Sgt. Brent said, ejecting the child from the front seat. The truck landed on its top.

