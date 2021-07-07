NC trooper accused of transferring firearms to felon

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper from Guilford County is accused of transferring firearms to a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, is charged with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

Criminal complaints allege that Norman, a state trooper, transferred firearms to Tommy Lee Hudson, 33, of Reidsville, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that Hudson is a convicted felon.

Hudson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Norman and Hudson had initial appearances in federal court in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon and were detained pending their next scheduled appearances on July 14.

If convicted, Norman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hudson also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories