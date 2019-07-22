NC trooper airlifted after hit-and-run motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A state trooper with North Carolina Highway Patrol was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in west Charlotte Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police arrived and located the trooper who had been involved in a collision. The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the trooper was trying to stop a vehicle when they collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle did not remain on scene.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined a four-door car to be a vehicle of interest. It was last seen with a temporary, paper tag and is missing its hood.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or by visiting the website.

No further information was released.

