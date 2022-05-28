BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper crashed into a parked car in Burlington on Saturday morning during a high-speed chase, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

State troopers tried to pull over a car on Interstate 40 East around 2 a.m. after clocking the driver going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver failed to pull over once lights and sirens were used and a high-speed chase began.

Officials said the suspect reached speeds of 130 mph.

The driver exited I-40 and led troopers down U.S. 70 and ultimately Bland Boulevard where troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T. maneuver) to end the chase.

The P.I.T. maneuver caused both the trooper and the suspect’s car to run off the road and crash into a parked car. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

No one was injured during the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the trooper’s cruiser on top of a rolled-over Scion XB that the trooper hit.

Troopers said the suspect was identified as Keon-Zae Jhazie Herbin, 18, of Burlington and he is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude arrest

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Driving while impaired

Carrying a concealed handgun

Speeding at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone

Careless and reckless endangerment

Stop sign violation

Red light violation

Failure to dim headlights

Driving left of center

Herbin bonded out of the Alamance County jail just after 10 a.m. on a $2,000 bond.