BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper crashed into a parked car in Burlington on Saturday morning during a high-speed chase, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

State troopers tried to pull over a car on Interstate 40 East around 2 a.m. after clocking the driver going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver failed to pull over once lights and sirens were used and a high-speed chase began.

Officials said the suspect reached speeds of 130 mph.

The driver exited I-40 and led troopers down U.S. 70 and ultimately Bland Boulevard where troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T. maneuver) to end the chase.

The P.I.T. maneuver caused both the trooper and the suspect’s car to run off the road and crash into a parked car. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

No one was injured during the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the trooper’s cruiser on top of a rolled-over Scion XB that the trooper hit.

Troopers said the suspect was identified as Keon-Zae Jhazie Herbin, 18, of Burlington and he is being charged with the following:

  • Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Driving while impaired
  • Carrying a concealed handgun
  • Speeding at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone
  • Careless and reckless endangerment
  • Stop sign violation
  • Red light violation
  • Failure to dim headlights
  • Driving left of center

Herbin bonded out of the Alamance County jail just after 10 a.m. on a $2,000 bond.