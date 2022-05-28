BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper crashed into a parked car in Burlington on Saturday morning during a high-speed chase, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
State troopers tried to pull over a car on Interstate 40 East around 2 a.m. after clocking the driver going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver failed to pull over once lights and sirens were used and a high-speed chase began.
Officials said the suspect reached speeds of 130 mph.
The driver exited I-40 and led troopers down U.S. 70 and ultimately Bland Boulevard where troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T. maneuver) to end the chase.
The P.I.T. maneuver caused both the trooper and the suspect’s car to run off the road and crash into a parked car. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.
No one was injured during the crash.
Photos from the scene showed the trooper’s cruiser on top of a rolled-over Scion XB that the trooper hit.
Troopers said the suspect was identified as Keon-Zae Jhazie Herbin, 18, of Burlington and he is being charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude arrest
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Driving while impaired
- Carrying a concealed handgun
- Speeding at 130 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Careless and reckless endangerment
- Stop sign violation
- Red light violation
- Failure to dim headlights
- Driving left of center
Herbin bonded out of the Alamance County jail just after 10 a.m. on a $2,000 bond.