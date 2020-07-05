NC trooper listed as critical after he’s hit by car while investigating crash that killed 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina state trooper who was investigating Friday’s deadly car crash on I-485 was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to authorities.

I-485 was shut down to traffic in both directions for the majority of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard. Officials say the trooper, Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo, was investigating Friday night’s deadly accident that left five people dead.

Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a car struck his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him.

He was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if there are any other injuries at this time.

CMPD, Medic, Huntersville Fire, and state highway patrol were among those who responded to the scene. The Huntersville Fire Department said I-485 would continue to be closed for some time and that travelers should seek alternate routes.

Friday night’s deadly accident left five people dead and sent an additional four victims to the hospital after a truck struck two cars that were heading in the opposite direction. Both accidents remain active and ongoing investigations.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released a statement on Saturday. “Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”

Lopez-Alcedo has been a state trooper for two years and is assigned to Mecklenburg County.

More headlines from CBS17.com: