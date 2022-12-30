WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change.

Earlier this year, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin.

The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered that he had Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer that is similar to Lymphoma and bone cancer.

Recently, The Highway Patrol Chapter of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation started a page to help assist the Martin family financially. Click here to see donate.

Martin is married to his wife Ginny, and they have two sons, Greyson and Lawson. He joined the N.C. State Highway Patrol in 2018.

Before becoming a trooper, Martin was a deputy for the Beaufort County Sheriff`s Office where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2011.

In an interview, Shannon Baker talks with the Martin family about how this diagnosis changed their lives, how they plan on tackling the disease head-on and much more.

View the video to find out more.