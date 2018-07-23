NC Trooper on paid leave after DWI charge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dennis Paul Tafoya in a photo from WECT.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with DWI in Wilmington early Saturday morning.

According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, Dennis Paul Tafoya was arrested shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Princess Street.

Sgt. Christopher Knox said that Tafoya has been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for 23 years and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to court records, Tafoya is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County court on Aug. 7.

