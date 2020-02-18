NC trooper paralyzed after crash during chase released from hospital

ATLANTA (WNCN) — Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, a 14-year North Carolina State Highway Patrol veteran will soon leave the hospital as he recovers from a crash that paralyzed him from the neck down.

Trooper Wooten was involved in a July 2019 motorcycle crash as he was pursuing a suspect.

Officials say Wooten, who was on a motorcycle, was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle that he was trying to pull over kept going and did not remain at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who left the scene, Dontay Kilgo, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.

On Tuesday, officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook that Trooper Wooten has graduated from the hospital.