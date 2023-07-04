ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the State Highway Patrol was shot while helping out a stranded driver on Monday in western North Carolina.

Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap, a 13-year veteran of the patrol, was helping a 57-year-old man on I-26 westbound in Asheville, when that man “produced a firearm and fired,” according to First Sergeant Chris Knox.

Dunlap was struck in the chest, Knox said, but the round was stopped by his ballistic vest. After being fired at, Trooper Dunlap returned fire and shot Wesley Scott Taylor, 57, of Leicester.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene and Trooper Dunlap was transported to a local hospital for observation. He’s since been released.

In following protocol for any trooper-involved shootings, Dunlap will be placed on administrative duty while the NC State Bureau of Investigation carries out an independent investigation.