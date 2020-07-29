NC trooper returns to work after suffering serious injuries in head-on crash with impaired driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — After multiple surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has returned to work after suffering serious injuries in a crash involving an impaired driver.
Authorities said Trooper J.G. Barnes is back on full-duty after he was struck head-on by an impaired driver on September 15, 2019 in Wilkes County.
“Trooper Barnes has displayed incredible determination and received excellent support from his family, the local community, medical staff and fellow patrol members,” Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.
