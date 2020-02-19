NC trooper should not have been fired for losing hat, appeals court rules

A Thursday, June 12, 2014 file photo of a North Carolina State Trooper stands guard during the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court says a North Carolina state trooper shouldn’t have been fired for losing his hat and lying about it in a case that’s spanned a decade and multiple trips through the courts.

The case began in 2009 when former Trooper Thomas Wetherington lost his hat during a traffic stop.

The matter has gone to the state Supreme Court once before and generated over 1,000 pages of legal briefs, rulings and evidence.

The appeals court determined Tuesday that the patrol failed to consider factors outlined by the high court when it upheld his firing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)