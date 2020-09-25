NC trooper struck by vehicle on I-485 returns home after 84 days in the hospital

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper who was struck while investigating a deadly multi-vehicle accident on I-485 over the Fourth of July weekend has returned home Friday after 84 days of treatment in the hospital.

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured from the wreck and received treatment at Atrium Health and was then flown to Shephard Center in Atlanta to continue his path to recovery.

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo had been investigating a fatal accident that left a family of five dead around 8:30 a.m. on July 4, 2020, when he was struck near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard.

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a vehicle crashed into his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him.

“We didn’t know if he would survive much less make such a miraculous recovery. The text of his family’s post is below, and here are some amazing pictures of him coming home. Thank God for miracles, and thank God you are alive and healing, our brother. Keep fighting!!” NC Highway Patrol said.

“84 DAYS but whose counting!!!! Thank you JESUS for bringing our brother, our Trooper, our hero home!! Thank you for every single blessing, for being there when the pain was too much to endure, when we had no strength. Through every tear you walked with everyone every second of every day. You prepared us and prepared this road for everyone. We are beyond blessed for another day and another miracle!!! Today ends the hospital portion. We know the next part of therapy and continued recovery won’t be easy BUT God! Thank you Jesus for bringing Emmaleigh and Emerson back in the arms of Arturo and Jenn!!! There is nothing like the love of a mother and a father and these kids have endured enough. Their faces say it all, they are now complete with Mommy and Daddy! Thank you everyone for all the prayers and support. Keep praying!!!” Aaron-Jodi Payne shared on social media on Friday.

The driver accused of striking Trooper Lopez-Alcedo on I-485 was arrested. Troy Douglas Edmiston has been charged with felony failure to move over causing serious injury/death, according to records with Mecklenburg County jail.

Edmiston is currently being held on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

Lopez-Alcedo has been a state trooper for two years and is assigned to Mecklenburg County. A GoFundMe page created for the Lopez-Alcedo family said he still has a long fight ahead of him.