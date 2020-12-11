NC troopers identify 2-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

Atticus Stamey (Submitted photo)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers identified on Friday a 2-year-old who died after a hit-and-run in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.

He has been identified as Atticus Stamey, 2, of Hays.

At about 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a hit and run on Traphill Road in Wilkes County.

Troopers say Atticus had wandered away from his home.

He had been at home with his father and two other children when the father went to a neighboring house for a short time.

Family told FOX8 that Atticus was supposed to be asleep asleep and had only recently learned how to unlock doors.

He was found along the roadside in the area.

He was taken to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department by a family member. The child died at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Highway Patrol is asking for public assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of Traphill Road from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. The vehicle involved was most likely traveling north on Traphill Road. Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact the Highway Patrol at (828) 466-5500. The investigation is on-going.