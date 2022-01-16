NC troopers respond to nearly 800 calls in areas hit by winter weather across state; 300+ crashes reported

A wreck on I-87 north near Hodge Road near Raleigh around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina roads remained dangerous in areas impacted by a winter storm that swept in on Sunday, officials said.

Some roads were covered in ice or snow or were closed by downed power lines or trees. As strong, gusty winds pick up throughout Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that travel could be “impossible” in areas.

Southeast Maynard Parkway in Cary was closed for a couple of hours after power lines fell near Cary Town Boulevard. The road reopened around 3:45 p.m., but crews were still on the scene repairing power lines.

Statewide, there were 316 crashes that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to in the areas hit by the winter storm, according to Master Trooper Christopher Knox with the highway patrol.

Knox said that by 3:30 p.m. Sunday there were also 792 calls for service in the state where the winter storm impacted roads.

In Raleigh, police said there were a few crashes reported, but none were serious.

Interstate 95 was closed for about five hours in both directions in Robeson County by low-hanging power lines. A detour was set up until the highway reopened around 3:15 p.m.

Most of the snow or ice that impacted roads or highways in the state happened generally west of Raleigh.

The National Weather Service said around 4 p.m. that additional mixed precipitation is expected in the areas of the winter storm warning.

“The strong, gusty winds in addition to ice will result in numerous to widespread power outages. Travel could

be nearly impossible,” the weather service said in a statement about the continuing winter weather warning.