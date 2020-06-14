NC troopers seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed a new mom

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland County mother.

Troopers say the driver fled the scene after hitting a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Stacey Ball, 28, of Kings Mountain, was killed in the wreck that also injured her infant child and left her 15-year-old niece critically injured.

A silver vehicle tried to pass Ball at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Ball was going west in a Nissan passenger vehicle on N.C. 150 toward Shelby.

The silver car’s attempt to pass led to Ball’s Nissan going off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

She died at the scene. Her infant child was treated at Atrium Health Cleveland and released.

Her niece was riding in the front seat during the crash and airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The niece has since had surgery and is recovering.

Home security footage showed the suspect in the silver vehicle leaving the scene.

Ball’s 7-month-old baby only recently was allowed to go home from the hospital following birth, a relative told CBS 17.

Troopers believe the vehicle is a 2010s model Honda Civic with alloy wheels and a sunroof.

The vehicle is damaged on the right side with possible red paint transfer. Troopers say it was being driven by two males.

Anyone with more information should contact highway patrol.

More headlines from CBS17.com: