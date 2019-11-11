NC troopers: Teen boy hit by car, airlifted to hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was hit by a car in Thomasville and airlifted to the hospital Sunday, according to highway patrol.

The 13-year-old boy was hit around 6 p.m. at 3035 Upper Lake Road near the Pilot community.

He was reportedly rollerblading on the side of the road with a friend who was on a bike.

Neither had a helmet on.

Witnesses tell FOX8 a pastor with the Wayside Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church came out and prayed over the boy.

His condition is unknown at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now